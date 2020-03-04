IPL 2020: Capped And Overseas Players Can Be 'loaned' Midway This Season As Per New Rule

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) kicks off on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The IPL 2020 will see many changes during the course of the season, one including where the third umpire will be responsible for checking back and front foot no-balls. In another change, it is reported that franchises can loan capped and overseas to other franchises midway through the season.

IPL 2020: Teams can now loan out capped and overseas players

The idea of loaning players is not a new concept for IPL 2020. Uncapped players could be loaned out by franchises last season, but no team used the option the previous season due to lack of available choices. However, a leading India media source reveals that the BCCI has sent a circular to all the stakeholders and it is understood that capped and overseas players can be loaned to other franchises during the course of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: Rules for trading capped and overseas players

The window to loan players in IPL 2020 will be opened after the 28th match of the season or when all teams have played seven games in the tournament. The window will open at 9 AM the following day. According to reports, a player who has featured in less than two full matches or as a concussion substitute in IPL 2020 can only be loaned by the franchises.

VIVO IPL 2020 team list: Date of first IPL match sees MI team 2020 clash with CSK team 2020

The date of first IPL match is set for March 29 where Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings. The MI team 2020 vs CSK team 2020 match will be a repeat of the IPL 2019 final, where Mumbai Indians defeated the CSK team 2020 by one run, clinching their fourth IPL title. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise will look to defend their title come IPL 2020, while MS Dhoni’s CSK team 2020 would try to match Mumbai Indians’ tally of four IPL titles.

