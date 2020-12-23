Suryakumar Yadav Hits 47-ball 120 In Practice, Arjun Tendulkar Concedes 21 Runs In An Over

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav was in blistering form in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. The right-hander scored consistent runs for Mumbai and was one of their standout performers of the season. However, despite putting in a plethora of remarkable performances over the past two years, Yadav hasn't found himself in BCCI's scheme of things which has caused a lot of hullabaloo.

Suryakumar Yadav fetches 21 runs off Arjun Tendulkar's over

Even after being constantly snubbed by the BCCI, Yadav hasn't given up and has already started preparing for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 (India's premier domestic T20 competition). The Mumbai opener's preparations got off to a stunning start as he smashed a scintillating ton in a practice match played between Team B (led by Surya) and Team D (led by Yashasvi Jaiswal).

Yadav hit a magnificent 120 off just 47 balls including 10 fours and nine sixes after which the batsman was retired hurt. The right-hander scored his runs at a blistering strike-rate of 255.32. Enroute his brilliant ton, Yadav took a special likening for Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar who he smashed for 21 runs in the 13th over of the innings. Arjun had bowled well in his first two overs, however, the southpaw couldn't evade Yadav's carnage.

Yadav hit one six, three fours and collected 21 runs in all to hurt Arjun's figures badly. Courtesy of Yadav's stunning effort, Team B managed to post a whopping 213 runs for the loss of five wickets on the board at the end of their 20 overs. After being bludgeoned all over the park by Yadav, Arjun came back to bowl the penultimate over of the innings and claimed the wicket of Siddharth Akre to end up with figures of 1/33 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, Yadav is certainly knocking the doors of selectors with consistent performances. The 30-year-old will look to carry his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 which is set to be played from January 10-31. If Yadav manages to replicate his performances in the upcoming tournament, he could very well be in contention to make his national debut against England when they tour India in February.

