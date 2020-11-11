Suryakumar Yadav Rules Twitter For Selflessly Running Himself Out To Save Rohit Sharma

Defending champions Mumbai successfully managed to defend their IPL title as they beat Delhi in the Dream11 IPL final by five wickets on Tuesday. With their win over Shreyas Iyer's men, Mumbai have continued their ascendancy in the cash-rich league by winning a record fifth title. In doing so, they also became the second IPL team to defend their title after Chennai who did it in 2011.

Mumbai were set a passable target of 157 by Delhi who decided to bat first after having won the toss. The Men in Blue began their chase in an emphatic fashion as they raced away to 61/1 at the end of the powerplay. Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were in no mood to relent as they started attacking Delhi bowlers from the very first over.

Quinton was the aggressor between the two as he scored a quickfire 20 off 12 balls to lay the perfect foundation for the chase. However, he perished in the fifth over as he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Marcus Stoinis' bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit at the crease and the former started from where de Kock had left as he hit a four and six off his first two balls and made his intentions clear. Both Rohit and Yadav started piling runs before an unfortunate run-out resulted in the latter's dismissal.

It all happened on the penultimate ball of the eleventh over when Rohit punched the ball to covers and set off for a quick single. However, Yadav was not interested in the run as he stood his ground. Rohit almost reached the non-striker's end and the throw went to the keeper's end which is why Yadav sacrificed himself valiantly by crossing over and awarding his captain a lifeline. Yadav ended up scoring 19 runs off 20 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav's act of selflessness got the Twitterati talking. Several reactions poured in as netizens heaped praise on the 30-year old for being a team man and sacrificing his wicket for the sake of his skipper. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL stats

The Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL stats for 2020 have been spectacular. The Mumbai batsman scored 480 runs in 16 matches at a stunning average of 40.00 and strike-rate of 145.01. He also ended as the third-highest run-scorer for his side behind Ishan Kishan (516) and Quinton de Kock (503).

