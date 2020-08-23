IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore Reach Dubai For The Tournament

IPL 2020 teams Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore arrived in Dubai on August 21 ahead of the world’s biggest T20 league that is scheduled to begin on September 19. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, lockdown restrictions continue to hinder movement in India and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings was the only team to hold a small training camp before flying off to UAE.

Read: KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik Promises To Give It All In IPL 2020 Despite All Obstacles

Touchdown at UAE

While the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are based out of Dubai, the Mumbai Indians led by team captain Rohit Sharma is based out of Abu Dhabi. All teams will now undergo a six-day isolation period wherein the players are not allowed to leave their rooms. Despite being tested multiple times before departure from India, the players will once again undergo a series of COVID-19 testes during their isolation period; they will be tested on Day 1,3 and 6.

Read: BCCI Delivers Verdict On England, Australia Players' Exemption From Quarantine In IPL 2020

From cloudy cold Bengaluru to sunny and humid Dubai! 🇮🇳 ✈️ 🇦🇪



Except our Australian and England players who will join the team later, we have all arrived in the UAE. #PlayBold #TravelDays #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/jW3YlT2IwZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 22, 2020

In the event that all players clear their testes, only then will they be allowed to enter the tournaments ‘bio-bubble’ and begin their training for the matches. As an added precaution moving forward, all the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

Tamil Nadu: Players of Chennai Super Kings, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, leave for the United Arab Emirates from Chennai airport for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.



The event will take place in UAE from September 19, 2020, to November 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ox1Kt86Klb — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Rajasthan Royals were the first IPL teams to arrive in UAE on August 20. The remaining teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will land sometime over the weekend.

Suresh Raina continues training Indoors

The 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina after reaching his room in Dubai was seen doing some lower body exercises especially legs to get into the groove as the tournament nears. Raina is one of the fastest batsmen when it comes to running between wickets and is also an athletic fielder as well. He has taken plenty of blinders and has also effected some mindblowing run-outs on the 22 yards.

(Input Credits PTI)

Read: Delhi Capitals Bring Back Indian IPL 2008 Star Pradeep Sangwan As Net Bowler In Dubai

Read: Suresh Raina Sweats It Out After Reaching UAE Ahead Of IPL 2020, Says 'never Give Up'