BCCI Delivers Verdict On England, Australia Players' Exemption From Quarantine In IPL 2020

In August, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) settled on a launch date and a venue for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the tournament is scheduled to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it will be played under some strict biosecurity protocols as issued by the Indian board in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its contagious nature. Several franchises have already reached the UAE where their players are expected to follow the biosecurity measures before taking part in training sessions.

England vs Australia 2020 to cross paths with IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season, much like every preceding edition of the tournament, will be graced by a heavy presence of Australian and England cricketers. However, a majority of active players from both countries will be seen committing to their national duties ahead of the much-awaited T20 event. Earlier this month, the England Cricket Board, as well as Cricket Australia, announced a limited-overs series, which will be played in September between the two nations.

The Australian team will be touring England in September for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first of the T20Is will be played on September 4 and the tour will conclude on September 16, just three days before the launch of IPL 2020. With protocol dictating a week in quarantine upon reaching the UAE, players from both countries are set to miss the first week of IPL 2020.

BCCI rejects franchise request to relax bio-bubble norms for England and Australia players

Several IPL 2020 franchises had reportedly requested the BCCI to relax quarantine protocols for the cricketers participating in the England vs Australia 2020 series. As per a report by InsideSport, a certain IPL Governing Council member has rejected the request by saying ‘no relaxation in the IPL Bio-Bubble norms will be entertained for anyone’. The council member added that the BCCI cannot have “a different set of norms for different parties”, referring to the players lined up for the England vs Australia 2020 limited-overs series. The official also added that the BCCI, as well as the IPL Governing Council, cannot risk the entire IPL 2020 tournament for “anyone’s sake”.

