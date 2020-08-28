IPL 2020: China-based TV Brand TLC Comes On Board As A Sponsor For SRH

Sun Risers Hyderabad, touted as one of the top favourites in the Indian Premier League IPL 2020, has always attracted various sponsors because of the wide popularity of the cash-rich league, and the noteworthy loyalty of the franchise's fans. The team's signature Orange and Black jersey gives them a distinctive look and also offers their sponsors significant brand exposure. With the new season just around the corner, the likes of Warner and co will be flashing a brand new sponsor on their jerseys.

SRH partners with China-owned TV brand

China-based global television brand, TLC, has come on board as an official sponsor for the David Warner-led franchise for the upcoming edition of the league. The brand will aim to make the most out of the cricket team's wide popularity and elevate their pan-India reach through the collaboration. The CEO of SRH, K Shanmugham, expressed his excitement on partnering with TLC for IPL 2020. He spoke about how there is a strong alignment between the two brands and added that they are aiming to create captivating cricket content for their fans.

General Manager of TLC, Mike Chen, also made some statements following the announcement. Chen stated that through the collaboration, the brand can leverage the humongous popularity of the franchise. Mike Chen also explained that they aim to promote sports in the nation through this partnership.

JK Lakshmi Cement has come in as the title sponsor for David Warner's side. Other brands who have partnered with the franchise for IPL 2020 include Valvoline, Ralco Tyres, Dream 11, Reliance Jio, Colgate, Nerolac Paints and Jai Raj Steel. The SRH kit is set to be powered by the clothing brand TYKA.

SRH touch base in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020

Owing to the current scenario surrounding COVID-19, IPL 2020 is slated to be held in the UAE behind closed doors. All franchises and stakeholders will have to comply with the SOPs set by the BCCI to ensure there are no hindrances during the tournament.

The SRH squad has already travelled to UAE for the tournament. The SRH squad will undergo a routine quarantine before resuming practice sessions. However, the players have found a way to train despite the situation. The team's Twitter handle posted how left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, Shreevats Goswami, is making the most of his quarantine.

The 2016 champions had a decent season last year as they finished fourth in the league. SRH Will look to go beyond last year's success as they aim to clinch their second title. David Warner returns as captain for the 'Men in Orange'

IPL 2020: David Warner to join SRH squad soon

The support staff and players of the franchise have travelled to Dubai for IPL 2020, however, the skipper of the side, David Warner, is currently stationed in England. The southpaw is slated to join his SRH teammates after the completion of the England vs Australia series. IPL 2020 will commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10.

Image Courtesy: SRH Twitter