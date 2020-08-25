IPL 2020: SRH Name JK Lakshmi Cement As Top Sponsor, Dream11 And Jio To Partner Franchise

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Much like all franchises, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad has also touched down in the desert country for the much-awaited event. As SRH's players are about to gear up for some on-field action, the franchise officials have also done their bit off the field on the sponsorship front.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Confirms New Logo After Officially Declaring IPL Dream11 Deal

IPL 2020: SRH announce partnership with JK Lakshmi Cement

The SRH franchise is owned by an Indian media company Sun Network. On Tuesday, the franchise unveiled their sponsors for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. According to an official announcement made by the team owners, the SRH franchise has signed as many as 13 sponsors for the much-awaited event.

Among the 13 sponsors, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd will be their principal sponsors and their name will appear on the front of the SRH jersey in the IPL 2020. Apart from the popular cement company, other brands like Ralco Tyres and Valvoline will also find their logos on the back and right upper chest on the front of jersey, respectively. The SRH camp has also tied up with Jio, TCL Technology, Jai Raj Steel, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Colgate and Dream11. Interestingly, Dream11 also recently became the title sponsors of the IPL 2020 season, after VIVO stepped down and made way for the new IPL Dream11 deal.

Also Read | IPL 2020, CPL 2020 And Other Top Sporting Events Around The World In September

Regarding their recent line-up of sponsors, SRH CEO Mr. K. Shanmugam announced that they are “extremely happy to have so many prestigious brands on board” for the IPL 2020 season. Shanmugam added that the interest generated from all the sponsors was “incredibly positive” and “encouraging” in spite of the tough times, thus referring to the impact of coronavirus on the economy. The SRH chief also expressed his appreciation by thanking their sponsors and fans.

David Warner to lead SRH squad in the IPL 2020

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Also Read | IPL 2020: R Ashwin Comically Remembers Childhood While Filling Extra Documents In Dubai

Also Read | IPL Dream11 Deal To Raise Additional $235 Million For Reducing China-owned Tencent's Stake In Firm?

Image credits: IPLT20.COM