IPL 2020: Mamata Banerjee Sends Her Best Wishes To Kolkata Team Ahead Of Mumbai Clash

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Mumbai and Kolkata in the IPL 2020 on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her best wishes to her home team. Rooting for Kolkata, Banerjee said that the team's anthem - Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo - has already been 'India's spirit in 2020' while battling the COVID pandemic. "Another set of champions hit the field today, trying to bring joy to every home," the Bengal CM tweeted.

Here's her wish for Kolkata:

My best wishes to @KKRiders & dearest @iamsrk as they begin their IPL campaign.#KKRHaiTaiyaar — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 23, 2020

Kolkata gear up to face Mumbai

Title-holders Mumbai will be taking on the former champions Kolkata in the fifth match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening. Both teams will be looking to add first two points in their tally. This is Mumbai's second outing in the tournament. They had lost their season opener against arch-rivals Chennai by wickets on Saturday evening.

Dinesh Karthik & Co. will also have a tough time in selecting the playing XI for their first match in the IPL 2020. The franchise has been spoilt for choices with several additions to the squad. Most importantly, the team has acquired the services of England skipper Eoin Morgan, who has been in blazing hot form. The team also boasts of power-hitters like Andre Russell and Tom Banton with the pace spearhead Pat Cummins. Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine's presence also makes up a formidable spin attack for the Kolkata team.

Rohit Sharma & Co. will be hoping to come back strongly after their first defeat. Batting collapse and sloppy fielding were what had led the reigning champions down in the first game. Before that contest, the four-time champions had not succeeded in winning their opening match since the 2012 edition and after that loss, they will have to wait another day in order to put that dismal record behind them.

