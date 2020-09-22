IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Devdutt Palikkal, Says 'enjoyed' Watching Him

Smashing a half-century on his IPL debut, Devdutt Padikkal left everyone impressed has got Bangalore off to a flyer. However, Padikkal also dazzled BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as well. The former Indian skipper 'enjoyed' watching the Bangalore young gun and remarked that Padikkal has the 'left handers grace'.

Ganguly heaps praise on Padikkal

Enjoyed watching devdutt padikal @RCBTweets ..left handers grace so delightful — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 21, 2020

Padikkal gets Bangalore off to flyer

Losing the toss and batting first, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore got off to a brilliant start. Young gun Devdutt Padikkal made a memorable debut as he smashed an impressive half-century displaying all kind of shots in his book. Padikkal scored 56 runs off 42 deliveries and smashed 8 boundaries at a strike rate of 133.33.

A 20-year-old batting prodigy, Padikkal plays for Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit. He was brought in by Bangalore for the 2019 season but was not selected in their playing XI throughout the tournament. Later in 2019, Devdutt Padikkal shone with the bat by ending up as the leading run-scorers in both, the 2019’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Incidentally, Padikkal also hit a fifty on his List A and T20 debuts respectively.

Bangalore defeat Hyderabad

Virat Kohli's Bangalore defeated nemesis Hyderabad by a margin of 10 runs as they clinched their first victory of the season on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal proved to be instrumental again as he dismissed both the danger men - Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow - to trigger Hyderabad's collapse. The leg-spinner ended with three wickets giving away just 18 runs and providing Bangalore the breakthrough just when it needed it.

