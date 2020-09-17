IPL 2020: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Nears Milestone Never Achieved Before, Needs Just 73 Runs

Even before the IPL 2020 commences, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja already has a target in sight as he would aim to become the only all-rounder to complete 2000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL. Jadeja only needs 73 runs to reach 2000 runs and induct himself into the elite list with himself on top. The off-spinner has 108 wickets to his name - making him the 10th highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

However, Jadeja will have some difficulty in getting those 73 runs as he bats down the order. On Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja was also awarded a golden sword from CSK for being the most successful left-arm spinner in the IPL.

CSK to face MI in opening clash

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

CSK Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

