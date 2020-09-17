IPL 2020: Jayawardene 'confident' About Mumbai Indians' Bowlers, Pandya To Play 'big Part'

With the 13th edition of IPL just around the corner, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said on September 17 that Krunal Pandya will be their lead spinner in the tournament and will play a “big part” in the same. While answering a question to ANI, the Mumbai Indians’ head coach showcased confidence in his bowlers for IPL 2020 that is set to begin on September 19 without spectators in the stadium and also amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahela noted that the conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be supportive of the spinners in the team and Mumbai Indians has the correct group of bowlers for the same. Mentioning others including Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav in Mumbai Indians, the head coach said that all are spinners and in contention of playing. He also said that the team is “confident” with its group of bowlers for the IPL 2020 even the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who according to Mahela is looking sharp and real professional.

"Yeah, generally pitches will help most of the spinners and Krunal is going to be a big part of that. Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav are there and all are spinners are in contention of playing. You just have to do the basics right, there is no added pressure on spinners and they just have to execute their plans. We are confident about the group of bowlers we have for this season," Mahela said.

Mahela said Bumrah has been ‘training really hard’

Commenting on other bowlers of the team, Mahela said that Bumrah has been “training really hard”. He even talked about how the Indian team’s commitments have contributed to the players being part of rigorous training schedules and managing the pressure at the same time. Following the IPL 2020, India has its match lined up against Australia and Mumbai Indians head coach called Bumrah’s outlook as “really sharp”. He also said that the franchise is entirely devoted to creating a good environment within the entire group to enable the players to enhance their focus on the game while also keeping their headstrong.

"I think Bumrah has been training really hard. Because of Indian commitments, he has been through lots of training to keep with the load. Following the IPL, India has to play against Australia. Bumrah looks really sharp, he is a real professional and he has looked after himself during the quarantine," Mahela said.

"I think a lot of players will be away from home after the IPL as well. We have planned different things, we have created an environment within the hotel so that they are looked after. Most of them are here with their families. So yeah, it is a challenge but we are looking at all aspects, it is about creating a very good environment within the group so that they can focus and enjoy the job in hand," Mahela said.

Adding that the team is prepared for potential COVID-19 cases, he said, "I mean the pandemic is such that is very difficult to control everything, but we are trying best to look at everything, but if someone ends up testing positive or there is a cluster of cases, then we have planned for it. One thing we have done is that even in the group when we are doing certain events, we have asked everyone to take every possible precaution because there is a chance that one person picks up the virus. We are trying to plan for everything. We will continue to do that and I hope everyone is disciplined.”

