IPL 2020: KKR All-rounder Rana Believes Pat Cummins Will Bring "much Needed Experience"

Ahead of the IPL 2020 opening, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Nitish Rana said Pat Cummins will add the much-needed experience to the squad at virtual press conference on Thursday, on September 17. He added that the young bowlers should learn from Cummins in order to enhance their own skills. KKR, under the leadership of charismatic wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, will play their first IPL 2020 match on September 23.

'Much-needed experience'

At the press conference, Rana said, “With the addition of Pat Cummins, our squad will get the much-needed experience. All the young bowlers in our group should look to learn from Cummins and this will help them to grow. Kamlesh Nagarkoti has come back stronger this time, he was injured the last time around but he is looking in a good rhythm now, and hopefully, he will do well for the side this time around”.

Speaking about Eoin Morgan's addition to the squad, the KKR batsman added, “I am excited with Morgan being a part of our side this year, he is a World Cup winner and I feel that he is a rare left-hander who is so dominant in white-ball cricket. I am looking forward to learning many things from him as he is successful in whatever he has done. I am looking to grow so I would want to learn many aspects of the game from him”.

The KKR players, barring a few Australian and England cricketers, arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month and are currently undergoing some intense training sessions. Talking about the head coach Brendon McCullum, Rana said, “I feel that I play an aggressive brand of cricket, when I was young I was a fan of Brendon McCullum. I was pretty excited when I got to know that he would be coaching our side. I just want that he coaches us in the same aggressive manner he played his cricket”.

The KKR batting line-up comprises of some exciting young prospects in the form of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. Dynamic English batsman Tom Banton was won by the franchise at the auction after his exploits in English T20 and Australian Big Bash competitions. With Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, the KKR middle-order was already one of the most destructive among all IPL 2020 sides.

The first match of IPL 2020 will feature the Mumbai Indians going up against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The games are scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10 and will be spread across three cities in the UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. According to reports, Dubai will host 24 games, while Abu Dhabi hosts 20 games and Sharjah will host 12 games.

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)

