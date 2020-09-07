IPL 2020: CSK CEO Viswanathan Exudes Confidence In The Squad, 'reports' From The Ground

Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan has exuded confidence in the team and said the squad will do well in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on the CSK handle on Twitter, Vishwanathan said, "To all the Chennai Super Kings' super fans, this is to confirm that the team is in very good shape, you need not worry. We have a skipper who has navigated us through very tough times. Thalaivan will definitely take care of the team and we are very confident".

The CSK CEO added, "The players are in good spirits. We have had regular Zoom meetings in which the coaches and the captain have addressed the players and all of them are in a good frame of mind. I am happy to report that the team is in very good shape to take care of the matches that are coming up in the IPL".

Vishwanathan said, "I am very confident that the Chennai Super Kings fan club will definitely look up to the team which is very confident of doing well. I wish to emphasise that fans of Chennai Super Kings are very important for the team and we look to your support throughout the tournament".

IPL 2020 schedule

The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will play against each other in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19, the organisers confirmed on Sunday, September 6. CSK squad began their training session on Friday following a clean bill of health in the recent set of COVID-19 tests which were done on Thursday.

Originally, the IPL 2020 was scheduled to be played from March 29 but was postponed keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols amid the pandemic. Earlier, BCCI informed that it has tied up with VPS Healthcare to conduct COVID-19 tests over the series. As the board has mandated COVID-19 tests every 5th day, it is expected to conduct more than 20,000 RT-PCR tests throughout the two-month-long tournament. BCCI has also informed that it is expected to incur around Rs 10 crores for the COVID tests itself.

