IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive For COVID-19

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on Sunday, September 6 informed that the team's assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the good news is that he was still in isolation when the result came positive and had not been in contact with players yet.

Delhi Capitals has said that he was going through his mandatory six-day isolation period when the test came positive following which he has been sent into quarantine for 14 more days.

Delhi Capitals team management has said that the physiotherapist is currently at the IPL isolation facility in Dubai and will have to produce two negative results after 14 days before he will be allowed to join the team. The franchise further added that the medical team is in constant touch with him also wished him a speedy recovery.

The Shreyas Iyer-led team has already begun their practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai under the mentorship of Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree, Ryan Harris, and Vijay Dhaiya.

IPL 2020 schedule

Meanwhile, the IPL governing body on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming season that is set to begin from September 19 onwards. Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Kings XI Punjab in the second match of the cash-rich league after the first game between 2019 champion Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2020, which was earlier due to start in March this year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BCCI got a window to hold the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the cancellation of the 2020 T20 World Cup that was supposed to take place in Australia in October.

