IPL 2020: From MS Dhoni To R Sai Kishore; Salaries Of CSK Players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK have always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different. They did not trade any players and after their player releases, they were left with a purse of ₹14.6 crores going into the IPL 2020 auction. Their available purse was the second-smallest among all the 8 franchises.
CSK's first buy of the season was English all-rounder Sam Curran who they bought for ₹5.5 crore. Curran played for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition of the IPL. Piyush Chawla was CSK's next pick, which surprised many as his performances in the domestic arena have been below average. CSK bought him for a whopping ₹6.75 crore. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL.
CSK were looking to rope in an overseas fast bowler and they bagged a good deal in the form of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, who they bought for ₹2 crore. They also added a spinner in their bowling arsenal. R Sai Kishore was the highest wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 with 20 wickets from 12 matches.
MS Dhoni (Retained) – ₹15 crore
Suresh Raina (Retained) – ₹11 crore
Kedar Jadhav (Retained) – ₹7.8 crore
Ravindra Jadeja (Retained) – ₹7 crore
Dwayne Bravo (Retained) – ₹6.4 crore
Sam Curran (Bought) – ₹5.5 crore
Karn Sharma (Retained) – ₹5 crore
Shane Watson (Retained) – ₹4 crore
Shardul Thakur (Retained) – ₹2.6 crore
Ambati Rayudu (Retained) – ₹2.2 crore
Harbhajan Singh (Retained) – ₹2 crore
Murali Vijay (Retained) – ₹2 crore
Faf du Plessis (Retained) – ₹1.6 crore
Imran Tahir (Retained) – ₹1 crore
Piyush Chawla (Bought) – ₹6.75 crore
Deepak Chahar (Retained) – ₹80 lakh
Lungi Ngidi (Retained) – ₹50 lakh
Josh Hazlewood (Bought) – ₹2 crore
Mitchell Santner (Retained) – ₹50 lakh
KM Asif (Retained) – ₹40 lakh
Monu Singh (Retained) – ₹20 lakh
Narayan Jagadeesan (Retained) – ₹20 lakh
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Retained) – ₹20 lakh
R Sai Kishore (Bought) – ₹20 lakh
