IPL 2020: From MS Dhoni To R Sai Kishore; Salaries Of CSK Players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK have always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different. They did not trade any players and after their player releases, they were left with a purse of ₹14.6 crores going into the IPL 2020 auction. Their available purse was the second-smallest among all the 8 franchises.

CSK's first buy of the season was English all-rounder Sam Curran who they bought for ₹5.5 crore. Curran played for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition of the IPL. Piyush Chawla was CSK's next pick, which surprised many as his performances in the domestic arena have been below average. CSK bought him for a whopping ₹6.75 crore. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL.

CSK were looking to rope in an overseas fast bowler and they bagged a good deal in the form of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, who they bought for ₹2 crore. They also added a spinner in their bowling arsenal. R Sai Kishore was the highest wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 with 20 wickets from 12 matches.

CSK players and their salaries for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni (Retained) – ₹15 crore

Suresh Raina (Retained) – ₹11 crore

Kedar Jadhav (Retained) – ₹7.8 crore

Ravindra Jadeja (Retained) – ₹7 crore

Dwayne Bravo (Retained) – ₹6.4 crore

Sam Curran (Bought) – ₹5.5 crore

Karn Sharma (Retained) – ₹5 crore

Shane Watson (Retained) – ₹4 crore

Shardul Thakur (Retained) – ₹2.6 crore

Ambati Rayudu (Retained) – ₹2.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh (Retained) – ₹2 crore

Murali Vijay (Retained) – ₹2 crore

Faf du Plessis (Retained) – ₹1.6 crore

Imran Tahir (Retained) – ₹1 crore

Piyush Chawla (Bought) – ₹6.75 crore

Deepak Chahar (Retained) – ₹80 lakh

Lungi Ngidi (Retained) – ₹50 lakh

Josh Hazlewood (Bought) – ₹2 crore

Mitchell Santner (Retained) – ₹50 lakh

KM Asif (Retained) – ₹40 lakh

Monu Singh (Retained) – ₹20 lakh

Narayan Jagadeesan (Retained) – ₹20 lakh

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Retained) – ₹20 lakh

R Sai Kishore (Bought) – ₹20 lakh

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER