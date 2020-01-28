IPL 2020: CSK Begin Preparations With Suresh Raina And Ambati Rayudu At Training Camp

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in April 2020. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu have joined the team's training camp. Suresh Raina, who was retained by CSK, hasn't taken part in any competitive game post the IPL 2019 owing to a knee injury. On the other hand, Ambati Rayudu, who was left out of India's 2019 World Cup squad, was also retained by CSK.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: From MS Dhoni To R Sai Kishore; Salaries Of CSK Players

Suresh Raina had recently undergone a knee surgery whereas Ambati Rayudu has a different story altogether. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after he was left out of the World Cup squad. The right-hander later changed his decision and decided to make a comeback and joined Hyderabad’s squad in the domestic season. He went on to represent Hyderabad in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but he opted out of Ranji Trophy citing corruption in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) headed by former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu train in CSK camp

Chinna Thala and Bahubali back into the super grind! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JIUg5xulTw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 23, 2020

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni seen praying at Ranchi temple, takes break from IPL 2020 preparations; WATCH

IPL 2020: N Srinivasan exudes confidence in Dhoni's future

In a big relief for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fans, Chennai Super Kings’ owner N Srinivasan has confirmed that the 'keeper-batsman' is not retiring anytime soon and further announced that he would be a part of IPL 2021 as well.

This remark of Srinivasan comes at the backdrop of BCCI giving MS Dhoni's name a miss in the list of players that were handed the central contract. MS Dhoni, who has been on an indefinite break ever since India's exit from the World Cup, had indicated that he would spill the beans about his future only in January 2020. However, in a recent event, Srinivasan confirmed Dhoni's inclusion in the upcoming IPL and stated that he will be retained in the next season.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni will walk away from cricket without creating much fuss: Suresh Raina

This statement by Srinivasan will bring the speculations of Dhoni's retirement to rest as the Captain Cool hasn’t played any form of cricket since July 2019. He e last played against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019. He was expected to call it quits after the tournament but since India are yet to find a suitable replacement for him, he hasn’t taken a final call yet.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina extends warm wishes to Rahul Dravid, hails the Wall as an inspiration to many

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER