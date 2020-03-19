IPL 2020: CSK Star Suresh Raina Spends Time With Daughter At Home In Adorable Video, Watch

Fans around the globe will be expecting to know the fate of IPL 2020 in the upcoming days as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keeps a watchful eye on the risks that are involved with the IPL this year due to COVID-19. The Chennai Super Kings had already begun with its practice sessions to much fanfare but the practice had to be cancelled as the BCCI had the IPL postponed to April 15. Players like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have all returned home.

ALSO READ | David Warner'a agent confirms SRH captain will play IPL 2020 if tournament is held: Report

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina spends precious time with daughter after CSK practice cancellation

Suresh Raina daughter Gracia Raina was born in 2016 and can often be seen cheering for her father from the sidelines. When the CSK practice session for IPL 2020 got cancelled amid coronavirus fears, the flashy left-hander made his way back home to spend some time with his daughter. In the video, Gracia can be seen engaging in a cute Instagram video effect with her father. Here is the full Suresh Raina daughter video that the cricketer's fans have found adorable.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma hits out at trolls mocking coronavirus

IPL 2020: CSK practice sessions cancelled

According to latest reports, CSK practice sessions for IPL 2020 were cancelled after the coronavirus pandemic had the IPL postponed to beyond April 15. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and many other CSK superstars were already in Chennai as they practised hard for the upcoming IPL. If IPL 2020 happens, CSK will be aiming at their fourth IPL victory.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises prepared to quarantine overseas players in coronavirus crisis: Report

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

ALSO READ | BCCI set to lose ₹3,869.5 crore in broadcast revenues if IPL 2020 gets cancelled: Report