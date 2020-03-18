IPL 2020 Franchises Prepared To Quarantine Overseas Players In Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Two weeks ago, everything seemed on course for IPL 2020 but in only a few days, the whole trajectory of the league and sports, in general, has shifted. The coronavirus pandemic has been affecting thousands across the globe with 142 cases already confirmed in India. Under these circumstances, not only could the IPL be altered and shortened, there is even a possibility of the cash-rich mega-league getting cancelled for the first time in its history.

The Indian government currently suggests that any person travelling to India from abroad should undergo 14 days of self-quarantine in order to mitigate the risks of coronavirus spreading any further. It is now being reported that IPL franchises are ready to follow the guidelines laid out by the government if the IPL goes through. The bigger issue for the franchises has been the threat that looms over the participation of foreign players in the upcoming IPL season. Recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner's visa to India was rejected but reportedly not for coronavirus-related reasons. The BCCI has the IPL postponed to April 15 for the time being, in the hope that the coronavirus crisis scales down in magnitude by then.

IPL postponed: Will the BCCI be able to hold IPL 2020 or is IPL cancelled?

The BCCI has already pushed back the IPL by a minimum of 15 days but it remains to be seen whether that timespan will be enough for coronavirus to loosen its grip on India. Cases seem to be rising by the day and are at 142 already. With the amount of public attention that the IPL enjoys, the BCCI will not want to risk further spreading of the virus which has caused global pandemonium. The tournament may be shifted to a new date for this year alone if the BCCI can manage the same. There is also a possibility that IPL 2020 could be cancelled if the situation does not improve in the coming weeks.

