'IPL 2020 Schedule To Be Announced On Sunday,' Chairman Brijesh Patel Confirms

With just two weeks remaining for the 13th edition of the IPL to kickstart, Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the schedule for this season will be released on Sunday. The confirmation comes amid growing speculations around the release date of the IPL 2020 schedule which was expected to be announced on Friday. The cash-rich tournament is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several changes are expected to be made in the previously released schedule of the tournament when it was slated to be played in India. Since the Chennai Super Kings were forced to extend their quarantine due to 13 members being infected by the Coronavirus, it is likely that the MS Dhoni-led side will not face Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament, as per the previous schedule. However, the Chennai franchise hit the ground on Friday to train after the mandatory one week quarantine.

COVID threat over IPL

The IPL received a huge blow as 13 members of the CSK franchise were infected with COVID last week. Out of the 13, it was confirmed that two were squad players, who will be quarantined for the next two weeks before joining the squad again. Apart from the COVID threat, the MS Dhoni-led side received severe blows as star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the tournament.

BCCI has informed that it has engaged with VPS Healthcare to conduct the tests for the virus. As the board has mandated COVID tests every 5th day, it is expected to conduct more than 20,000 RT-PCR tests throughout the two-month-long tournament. BCCI has also informed that it is expected to incure around Rs 10 crores for the COVID tests itself.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

