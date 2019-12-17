IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals CEO Admits Team Awestruck By Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals will head into the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction with an available purse of ₹27.85 crore. Dhiraj Malhotra, who was appointed as Delhi Capitals CEO earlier this year, recently spoke with the media regarding the upcoming auction in Kolkata. Speaking with a leading Indian news agency, Malhotra gave an insight about the balance of the team and plans for the auction.

IPL 2020 Auction: Delhi Capitals CEO says team wants to build CSK, MI legacy

Dhiraj Malhotra said that the absence of Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting will be felt at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata. Ganguly was appointed as the advisor for the Capitals earlier this year. However, after assuming the role of BCCI President, the former cricketer is no longer associated with the franchise. Even head coach Ricky Ponting is busy with his coaching duties for Australia 'Down Under'.

Malhotra also added that the idea for the Delhi Capitals is to build a legacy like some of IPL’s most successful franchises. He mentioned the names of four-time winners Mumbai Indians and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings as the team's role models. Meanwhile, he acknowledged that the Capitals were the youngest team of the competition in this year’s IPL and they are looking forward to grow in the seasons to come. The Delhi Capitals CEO also revealed the reason behind their decision to include Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the upcoming auction. He emphasised the value of senior members in the side and was confident that Ashwin’s presence in the team would be important for the youngsters.

