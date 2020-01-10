IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Witty Take On Shreyas Iyer's Form Stuns Social Media

India batsman Shreyas Iyer could be the national team's solution for the No.4 position in the batting line-up, which has been a major bone of contention in the shorter formats of cricket. Even Team India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma has backed Shreyas Iyer and said that has come in and looked confident at the No.4 spot. Speaking to a leading media publication, Rohit said that the youngster knows that he will now bat at that position for years to come. He also added that Iyer can now execute his plans freely.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' latest tweet on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer will continue to captain Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Last year ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, the franchise posted a video on Twitter in which Iyer can be heard saying that he will lead the DC team. In a witty tweet posted by Delhi Capitals on Thursday, the IPL side has given strong backing to Shreyas Iyer's recent form for Team India. Here's what the IPL side tweeted for Iyer on their social media handle.

Shreyas Iyer and his Delhi Capitals journey

Shreyas Iyer took over the captaincy of DC from Gautam Gambhir at the half-way stage of 2018 season and since then, he has led the Delhi outfit in 24 games. He has ended up on the winning side on 14 occasions. He took DC to the knockout stage where they eventually lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 clash. The Delhi Capitals had an already stacked up squad ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction with the additions of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin but with their mega purchases at the bidding table, they have created one of the strongest sides in the IPL. At the auction, Delhi availed the services of Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey among many others.

IPL 2020 final to be played on May 24: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final will be played on May 24 but the venue for the same hasn't been zeroed in on yet. In a major development, all games are likely to start at 7:30 PM as opposed to the 8:00 PM start that has taken place over the years. Recently a report emerged in a leading Indian news agency that official broadcasters of the tournament were likely to have their way and there will be no doubleheaders. In the report, sources close to the IPL Governing Council confirmed that the 2020 edition would be played over 57 days and the longer window meant that doubleheaders are not on the cards as of now. The source said that the full schedule is not ready yet.

