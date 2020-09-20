Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 2 Delhi Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Top Fantasy Picks & Match Preview

The second match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will be played between Delhi and Punjab. The upcoming Delhi vs Punjab match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 20. The action is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Ahead of Sunday’s much-awaited fixture, here is a look at Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL live streaming, Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL live in India details as well as our take on Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL fantasy picks.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab match preview

The upcoming Delhi vs Punjab fixture will be the first match for both teams in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Across all IPL seasons, the two teams have faced each other on 24 occasions, where Punjab won 14 of them and Delhi have won the remaining 10. While Punjab hold a superior head-to-head record over their Delhi rivals, the Shreyas Iyer-led side finished third on the points table in the previous season. On the other hand, the Punjab side stood sixth on the table as they registered just six wins out of their 14 matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab IPL live streaming in India

For Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, September 20. For Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Delhi vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 squads

Delhi squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Sharma.

Punjab squad: KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020: Fantasy picks

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Shami and Chris Gayle.

