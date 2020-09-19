IPL 2020: All Top T20 Records At MI Vs CSK Venue, Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi

The biggest cricketing extravaganza, the IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE on Saturday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on Saturday, September 19. The MI vs CSK venue is the renowned Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The MI vs CSK match is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST). A total of 20 IPL 2020 matches will be played at this venue.

MI vs CSK venue: Abu Dhabi T20 matches records

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, which is the MI vs CSK venue for IPL 2020 opener, was built in 2004 and has a capacity of 20,000. One of the most memorable series played here was the Friendship ODI Series between India and Pakistan in 2006, which was arranged following the massive earthquake in Pakistan.

The Friendship ODI Series between India and Pakistan was the inaugural international series played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The famous series raised nearly USD $10 million for the people who came under the wrath of the deadly earthquake. This stadium has experience of being a host to IPL matches.

A number of IPL matches were organised at this stadium back in 2014 when the initial phase of the tournament was moved to the UAE. Rajasthan Royals are the most successful team at this venue as they have won all three games here. Mumbai Indians played one game at this in 2014 against KKR which they lost by 41 runs. CSK have played two and have won one (vs Delhi Capitals) and lost one (vs Kings XI Punjab). As this stadium gears up to be the MI vs CSK venue for IPL 2020 opener, let us take a look at some of the Abu Dhabi T20 matches records -

The first Test at this stadium was played between Pakistan and South Africa in November 2010.

The first ODI at this stadium was played between India and Pakistan in April 2006.

The first T20I at this stadium was played between Afghanistan and Scotland in April 2010.

MI vs CSK venue: T20 stats at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

The highest T20I total on this ground is 225/7 which was scored by Ireland against Afghanistan in 2013

The lowest T20I total on this ground is 66 scored by Nigeria against Ireland in 2019

The average first innings score at this venue is 137

The average second innings score at this venue is 128

The highest score chased at this venue is 166 by Hong Kong against Afghanistan

The lowest score defended at this venue is 129 by England against Pakistan.

A total of 44 T20 matches have been played at this venue out of which the team batting first has won 19 matches while the team batting second has triumphed on 25 occasions.

MI team schedule

