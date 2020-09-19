IPL 2020: All Top T20 Records At MI Vs CSK Venue, Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
The biggest cricketing extravaganza, the IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE on Saturday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on Saturday, September 19. The MI vs CSK venue is the renowned Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The MI vs CSK match is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST). A total of 20 IPL 2020 matches will be played at this venue.
The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, which is the MI vs CSK venue for IPL 2020 opener, was built in 2004 and has a capacity of 20,000. One of the most memorable series played here was the Friendship ODI Series between India and Pakistan in 2006, which was arranged following the massive earthquake in Pakistan.
The Friendship ODI Series between India and Pakistan was the inaugural international series played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The famous series raised nearly USD $10 million for the people who came under the wrath of the deadly earthquake. This stadium has experience of being a host to IPL matches.
A number of IPL matches were organised at this stadium back in 2014 when the initial phase of the tournament was moved to the UAE. Rajasthan Royals are the most successful team at this venue as they have won all three games here. Mumbai Indians played one game at this in 2014 against KKR which they lost by 41 runs. CSK have played two and have won one (vs Delhi Capitals) and lost one (vs Kings XI Punjab). As this stadium gears up to be the MI vs CSK venue for IPL 2020 opener, let us take a look at some of the Abu Dhabi T20 matches records -
