IPL 2020: Digvijay Deshmukh To Play For Mumbai Indians 7 Yrs After Starring In Kai Po Che

The Indian Premier League (IPL) have always promoted talent and have given them a stage to perform since it’s inception. The latest player in this list is Digvijay Deshmukh, who was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL Auction 2020. Digvijay Deshmukh interestingly has featured in a popular Hindi film as well in the past.

IPL 2020: Digvijay Deshmukh starred in Kai Po Che before signing for MI

Digvijay Deshmukh played an important character in the 2013 starrer Kai Po Che which starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh. The movie was based on Indian author Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Deshmukh played the character of Ali Hashmi, the young cricketer who was coached by Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' eye for talent

In the movie, Digvijay Deshmukh makes it big and represents India in an ODI. Deshmukh would hope that he can replicate the same story in real life. Deshmukh was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh and the franchise would hope he can make the most of this opportunity as their other lesser-known buys had done in the recent past. The Mumbai Indians have an eye for talent, picking up lesser-known players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, all of whom have played for India at the international level.

IPL 2020: MI add depth to their title-winning squad

Digvijay Deshmukh made his first-class debut in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy and had made his T20 debut for Maharashtra in the 2019–20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who bought him, also made a massive purchase in Chris Lynn, who was sold at his base price of ₹2 crore, a significant decrease from his previous value of ₹9 crore which KKR paid him since 2014. MI also bought other big names like Nathan Coulter-Nile and Saurabh Tiwary in the auction.

