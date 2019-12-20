IPL Auction 2020: List Of The Biggest Names Who Went Unsold Featuring Yusuf Pathan

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 saw a lot of lucrative deals being struck with players like Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell found homes - new and old. However, as seen so often at the auction, there were a few veterans who surprisingly did not get picked at the auction. Here are the top unsold players in the IPL Auction 2020.

IPL Auction 2020: No takers for these champions

1. Yusuf Pathan

One of the IPL's original pioneers, Yusuf Pathan's fall from grace has been tough to witness for many of his supporters. Pathan got released by SRH ahead of the auction and his future was highly speculated upon. He did not find any takers in the auction and it is possible that we have seen the last of him in the IPL.

2. Shaun Marsh

One of the IPL's most prolific run-scorers, Marsh has not found a taker in the IPL for three seasons now. Marsh has a sublime IPL record while he played for the Kings XI Punjab - winning the Orange Cap in 2008 and being the second-highest run-getter in 2011.

3. Alzarri Joseph

Joseph made history last year when he took the best-ever figures in an IPL match with figures of 6/12. Alzarri, who was a injury substitute, ironically got injured himself and missed the rest of the season. He did not find any takers in the IPL Auction 2020.

4. Mustafizur Rahman

The emerging player of the 2016 season, Mustafizur was very important to the Sunrisers Hyderabad during his time there. After that, he moved on to Mumbai Indians before being not allowed to participate in the IPL by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The BCB finally allowed Mustafizur to enlist himself in the 2020 auction but the injury-prone bowler did not find any takers.

5. Tim Southee

One of New Zealand's top bowlers surprisingly did not find any taker at all in the 2020 season. Southee has been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings.

Other notable players who did not get picked up in the Auction were:

Adam Zampa

Liam Plunkett

Martin Guptill

Evin Lewis

Colin Munro

Colin de Grandhomme

Ben Cutting

Sean Abbott

Mushfiqur Rahim

Stuart Binny

Manoj Tiwary

Carlos Brathwaite

Shai Hope

Angelo Mathews

Alex Hales

D'Arcy Short

