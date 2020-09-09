IPL 2020: Disney+Hotstar VIP Launches Special #KoiYaarNahiFar Promo Campaign; Watch Video

Disney+Hotstar VIP has started its IPL 2020 campaign with a bang. The official digital partner for the IPL 2020, Disney+Hotstar’s promotional campaign for the league this year focuses upon the message of social distancing. The #KoiYaarNahiFar campaign started last year, to promote Disney+Hotstar’s first-ever social cricket-watching feature called Watch N’Play. This was aimed at friends who couldn't watch the games together due to work or other reasons. In the ad, people dressed up as superheroes, could be seen in mundane daily life situations such as helping out with chores at home, due to which they couldn't all watch the IPL together.

IPL promo made specially by Disney+Hotstar VIP in 2019

This year, however, the #KoiYaarNahiFar hits closer to home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, it is unlikely that anyone will be watching the IPL 2020 with friends. Touching upon this, Disney+Hotstar VIP has taken out a new series of ads focusing on how WatchN'Play will help give fans a stadium-like feel while they're at home. The WatchN'Play feature gives fans the opportunity to invite their friends and family to Hotstar, enabling them to watch the matches and participate in the Watch N’Play game together.

IPL 2020: New IPL promo on Disney+Hotstar VIP

Disney+Hotstar VIP has continued the superhero theme for one of this year's ads. In all three scenarios, one member of a household is trying to escape and watch the game with their friends when they are stopped by the other person. Considering the huge audience the IPL has, this two-in-one promotional and social awareness message seems to be a great move by the streaming service. While this promo video has received positive reviews, another promo has now been taken off YouTube.

The promo in question shows young people stuck at home with family. One young boy has his view of the TV blocked when his mother decides to start exercising in front of the tv, while another one has a nail clip falling into his tea. The ad had the tagline 'Ab bohot ho gaya parivar, Dream11 IPL dekh with apne yaar'. While the ad was probably meant to be a humorous take on the little idiosyncrasies of families, it has been called out as being against Indian values for encouraging anti-family sentiments in young people.

IPL anthem

Disney+Hotstar VIP has also released an IPL anthem for IPL 2020 entitled 'Aayenge Hum Wapas'.

Image Credits: IPL Twitter

Video Credits: Disney+Hotstar YouTube