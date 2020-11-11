Trent Boult Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life Of Mumbai's Bowling Hero

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult bowled his way to register a three-wicket haul against Delhi in the final of the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season and was named Player of the Match for his exceptional effort. His match-winning spell strangled Delhi’s top order and enabled the Mumbai franchise to successively defend their 2019 title and also to add a fifth Dream11 IPL trophy in their much-decorated cabinet. On the occasion of Mumbai’s triumphant Dream11 IPL 2020 run, here is a look at some details regarding their bowling star Trent Boult’s net worth, house and other personal details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jubilant Mumbai players celebrate successful title defence

How much is Trent Boult net worth?

According to featuredsource.com, the Trent Boult net worth is estimated to be ₹18.5 crore (US$2.5 million). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from New Zealand Cricket Board for being an active cricket player. The Trent Boult net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Northern Districts for his New Zealand’s domestic cricketing commitments.

How much is Trent Boult IPL 2020 price?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window in late 2019, the 31-year-old Kiwi pacer was traded in by the Mumbai franchise from Delhi. The speedster was part of the Delhi unit between the 2018 and 2019 editions of the tournament. As per the signing, the Trent Boult IPL 2020 price is ₹2.2 crore (US$310,000).

Trent Boult house and personal life details

Trent Boult was born on July 22, 1989 in Rotorua, New Zealand. His wife's name is Gert Smith and the couple married in August 2017. According to several reports, the Trent Boult house is located in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand where he is residing with his family.

A look into Trent Boult wickets in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Trent Boult wickets section in Dream11 IPL 2020 composes of some striking numbers. The left-arm pacer collected 25 wickets at an average of 18.28, including a match-winning 3-30 in the final, for which he was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’. He finished the tournament as the third leading wicket-taker of the season behind the likes of Kagiso Rabada and teammate Jasprit Bumrah.

