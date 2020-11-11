Hardik Pandya Dedicates Dream11 IPL 2020 To Special Person And It Is NOT Natasa Stankovic

Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets in the final of the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season to clinch their second title in succession and fifth overall. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya failed to score the winning runs, his elder brother Krunal Pandya completed the job just moments after Hardik’s dismissal. As the celebrations continued through the night by their teammates in Dubai, Hardik Pandya took to his social media accounts to dedicate the Mumbai IPL title win to a special person in his life.

Mumbai IPL title win: Rohit Sharma and co. add another trophy to their cabinet, watch video

Also Read | Kieron Pollard Comically Names Smartest Pandya Brother Between Hardik And Krunal: Watch

Hardik Pandya remembers family back home after Mumbai IPL title win

Amidst all the celebrations by the Mumbai players and team management, dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to his social media accounts to share a picture of himself posing with the coveted Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy. In the caption, he remembered his infant son back in Mumbai. Pandya wrote “This one’s for you, Agastya” and further added “Love this team!”.

Also Read | 'No Matter What, He Is Confident': Pollard Heaps Praise On Mumbai Team-mate Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was born on July 30 this year with his partner Natasa Stankovic. Both Pandya and Stankovic had earlier announced their engagement on January 1. Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian dancer and an actress, who has been in the film industry since the last 6-7 years. After her engagement with Hardik Pandya, the two got married sometime in May, i.e. during the coronavirus-induced India lockdown phase.

While the Dream11 IPL 2020 season launched on September 19, the cricketer has maintained his stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since then. On September 30, i.e. on Hardik Pandya's son's two-month birth anniversary date, the couple celebrated the occasion by sharing some adorable pictures on their social media accounts. Here is a look at some of the pictures shared by both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic of their son during the Dream11 IPL 2020 run.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Aakash Chopra Mocked For Calling Mumbai 'best Team On The Planet'

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sehwag Calls Mumbai & Rohit Sharma Best Franchisee, Skipper In T20 Cricket

Image source: Hardik Pandya Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.