IPL 2020: KXIP Star Glenn Maxwell Nears Recovery, Likely To Be Available For Full Season

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is yet to play for Australia after taking a break from cricket to manage his mental health condition. He was all set to make an international return during Australia's limited-overs tour of South Africa. However, an injury to his left elbow delayed his return. The explosive all-rounder though could be ready to feature in Australia's tour of New Zealand, where the Kangaroos will play three T20Is beginning 24 March.

IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell injury

Glenn Maxwell last played for Australia during the home T20I series against Sri Lanka in October. He returned to cricket from mental illness break during the Big Bash League 2019-20. He captained the Melbourne Stars side scoring 398 runs and picking up 10 wickets in the tournament. Not only did the Stars lose the final to the Sydney Sixers, but Maxwell also sustained an elbow injury during the end of the Big Bash League 2019/20. Further scans revealed that the all-rounder needed his elbow to be urgently operated on.

The report also mentioned that Maxwell's recovery time will go through 6 to 8 weeks. During an interview with cricket.com.au, Glenn Maxwell said that he's trying to give himself as many opportunities to play T20 cricket this year and get himself right for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking about his recent injury, Maxwell said that he wasn't fully fit during the BBL and the nature of the injury worsened as the competition progressed. He said that when he got the news that he needed surgery, he had to map out a bit of a plan of how he wanted this year to go. He further said that his return date will be decided depending on the recovery of his elbow injury.

KXIP star Glenn Maxwell likely to play an entire season of IPL 2020

With IPL 2020 just around the corner, KXIP will not have to wait for Glenn Maxwell to don the red jersey again. Following the surgery, the 31-year-old has resumed light batting drills and it is likely that he will be available from the first match. The flashy Australian all-rounder had been a part of the Punjab team from 2014 to 2017 and even led the side in his last season there. Maxwell was purchased for a sum of ₹10.75 crore.