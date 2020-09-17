IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Says Intensity Of RCB Won't Drop 'just Because There Is No Crowd'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on September 17 said that the intensity levels of his Indian Premier League (IPL) side would not drop just because there would be no spectators in the stadiums during the tournament. The right-handed batsman said that there is no doubt crowds are an "amazing" part of any sport but that is not the reason someone plays the sport for.

'Opportunity to bring back joy'

Kohli, during a virtual press-conference to pay tribute to "COVID Heroes", said that his team will take the opportunity to bring back joy to people by playing the game with the same levels of intensity and passion. Kohli had earlier said that everyone at some point in their career has played in front of an empty stadium and that should not be hard for them to do it again.

"All of us have thought about playing in front of empty stadiums. It would be a strange feeling, I cannot deny that. At the end of the day, you understand why you started playing the sport, you now have a chance of showing how much you love the game. This time around we have an opportunity to bring joy to so many people, our intensity and passion levels will not drop just because there is no crowd," Kohli said.

When asked about how his side is coping with the bio-secure bubble that has been created to keep everyone involved safe, Kohli said that they have adapted to it and have become relaxed now. Kohli said that they discussed it and the importance of an environment like that at a time of the current crisis, adding that there is no desperation of any sort.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will kick-off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 19, where reigning champion Mumbai Indians will lock horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Kohli's RCB will play its first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

(With inputs from ANI)

