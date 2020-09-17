IPL 2020: MS Dhoni To Endorse THIS Top Mobile Brand Through The #BeTheInfinite Campaign

For many cricket enthusiasts, former India captain MS Dhoni’s life is not just about adoring fans, cheering crowds, record-breaking performances, winning moments and holding trophies, but also acting as an inspirational figure for people to be the best version of themselves. Being a cricket lover from Ranchi, he didn’t give up on his passion for cricket and became one of the most successful skippers of the Indian national team. Dhoni’s journey resonates with thousands of people who are trying to explore the best version of themselves and #BeTheInfinite with their passion.

MS Dhoni bags another endorsement ahead of IPL 2020

Dhoni not only showcased his skills in the game to the world but also the infinite ways of outperforming oneself in every situation. He thrives to excel both inside & outside the field. He stood out on top through sheer persistence and dedication for Team India. Keeping this in mind, global mobile brand OPPO is collaborating with him to reach out to such people across India. OPPO has also been at the forefront of innovation and providing technological breakthroughs in the smartphone industry, which have enhanced the overall experience for its users. It also provides an avenue for OPPO to reach and connect with all MS Dhoni fans across and inspire them to push for achieving their goals.

Commenting on the collaboration with OPPO, MS Dhoni said, “I am very excited to be a part of a project which aims to inspire people to push their limits and follow their passion. It is a pleasure to collaborate with OPPO as they have been at the forefront of pushing their limits in technology and innovation.”

OPPO’s latest #BeTheInfinite campaign, in association with MS Dhoni, aims to signify that through dedication, hard work, persistence, and will, anyone can achieve their dreams. OPPO’s latest offering around is the Reno4 Prom which is a similar fast performing, dependable smartphone, which offers an incomparable premium experience to the users.

Aiming to make the partnership with MS Dhoni even more memorable, OPPO is also looking to bring something exciting for consumers and fans of MS Dhoni, for them to #BeTheInfinite and become a part of this association. This exciting new offering will amaze fans, who are also looking forward to MS Dhoni’s performance in the upcoming IPL season.

OPPO confirms interest in IPL 2020 albeit brand endorsements this time

The BBK Group of China, that owns both the VIVO and OPPO brands, saw the former withdraw its title sponsorship ahead of the IPL 2020 because of anti-China sentiments in Indias. As a result, it was believed in the market circles according to InsideSport that OPPO would lay low this time. As a result, picking MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador could come as a surprise to many.

MS Dhoni IPL salary

The CSK team's captain pockets a whopping ₹15 crores for representing the franchise for a season as his IPL salary. This makes the wicket-keeper batsman one of the highest-paid cricketers in IPL 2020. The star player over the years has had associations with several high profile brands as well. Aircel, Pepsi, Spartan Sports, Reebok, Gulf Oil, McDowell's Soda, TVS Motors, Sony Bravia, Sonata Watches and many more brands have roped in the former India captain at some point in time. While his exact earnings from endorsement deals have not been revealed, certain sources claim that his revenue from endorsements goes up to $30 million. MS Dhoni also holds the position of a VP marketing at India Cements Ltd, who are the franchise owners for the CSK team.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth,​​​​​​ MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated to be $170 million. The cricketer made ₹135.93 crore in the year 2019 and as a result was also placed at the 5th position in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. He is considered to be one of the richest cricketers in the world, as brands are always ready to pay a handsome compensation to bank on the stylish cricketer's popularity.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

