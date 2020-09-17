KKR Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL 2020 Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis

The Kolkata Knight Riders team (KKR team), under the leadership of charismatic wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, will begin their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign on September 23. The KKR players, barring a few Australian and England cricketers, arrived to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August itself and are currently undergoing some intense training sessions as evidenced from their social media feed. Interestingly, the last time an IPL event was conducted in the desert country (co-hosted with India in 2014), the KKR team ended up lifting the coveted trophy, defeating Kings XI Punjab in a high-scoring final at Bengaluru.

KKR players train for IPL 2020

IPL 2020: KKR team preview, strength and weaknesses

KKR squad preview

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window and IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, the KKR team management made quite a few changes into their set-up. They released their seasoned campaigners like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla and roped in Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton. For a detailed list of KKR players, here is a look at the entire KKR squad for IPL 2020 season.

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik and Chris Green.

KKR strengths: Strong batting order

The KKR batting line-up comprises of some exciting young prospects in the form of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. Dynamic English batsman Tom Banton was purchased by the franchise at the auction after his exploits in English T20 and Australian Big Bash competitions. With Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, the KKR middle-order was already one of the most destructive among all IPL 2020 sides. Their middle-order has now been further enhanced by the arrival of England captain Eoin Morgan. To open the batting, KKR can choose from Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Shubman Gill and the attack Maharashtra-based batsman Rahul Tripathi.

KKR weaknesses: Inexperienced pace armoury

Apart from new recruits Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson, KKR’s fast bowling cartel can be considered a fairly inexperienced one. While all-rounder Andre Russell can swing his arm to finish his four-over spell, the upcoming season in UAE will be the first outing in the desert country for many of the remaining uncapped Indian pacers. KKR's team balance might be affected if they use their overseas options to bolster up their bowling. In addition, KKR don't have an experienced Indian spinner in the team barring Kuldeep Yadav, putting a lot of responsibility on his shoulders to deliver, considering also that Varun Chakravarthy, who has been untested so far in the IPL, is his only replacement. As a result, Yadav and Narine's combination could well decide KKR's fate this season.

KKR team schedule for IPL 2020 season

As mentioned earlier, the KKR squad will begin their IPL 2020 campaign on September 23. On November 1, Dinesh Karthik and co. will finish their round-robin set of fixtures with a match against Rajasthan Royals. Here is a look at the entire KKR schedule for the IPL 2020 season.

KKR squad: Ideal fantasy game picks throughout the season

While KKR might miss out on a few overseas players due to quarantine restrictions, here are 3 players to watch out for, who are likely to bring cricket and fantasy gaming lovers, the most points in the IPL 2020 - Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. Assuming that these players will not get injured or traded during the tournament, they could be swapped with 3 others for any KKR game.

A look at KKR past records ahead of IPL 2020

KKR team in IPL 2008 – 6th out of 8

KKR team in IPL 2009 – 8th out of 8

KKR team in IPL 2010 – 6th out of 8

KKR team in IPL 2011 – 4th out of 10

KKR team in IPL 2012 – Champions

KKR team in IPL 2013 – 7th out of 9

KKR team in IPL 2014 – Champions

KKR team in IPL 2015 – 5th out of 8

KKR team in IPL 2016 – 4th out of 8

KKR team in IPL 2017 – 3rd out of 8

KKR team in IPL 2018 – 3rd out of 8

KKR team in IPL 2019 – 5th out of 8

