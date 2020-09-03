IPL 2020: Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham Pose Together In Same Flight To Dubai

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is slated to represent the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the rest of the SRH squad reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August itself, the Black Caps skipper is on his way to the desert country to join his team. Quite recently, Kane Williamson took to his social media account to confirm his travel arrangements for Dubai.

Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham to join their respective IPL 2020 squads in UAE

On Thursday, September 3, Kane Williamson took to his Instagram account and confirmed that he is currently on a flight for Dubai and is looking forward to joining the SRH squad. He shared a picture of himself alongside his Kiwi teammate and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. Much like Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham is also slated to take part in the much-awaited IPL 2020 season, albeit for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise.

Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham pose together en route to Dubai for IPL 2020

Kane Williamson in SRH squad for IPL 2020

In the much-awaited IPL 2020 season, Kane Williamson will be joined by his SRH skipper David Warner along with his other Trans-Tasman rivals like Mitchell Marsh and Billy Stanlake. Apart from reuniting with retained SRH cricketers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan among others, Williamson will also be joined by several newcomers to the franchise like Fabian Allen, Priyam Garg and Virat Singh. Here is a look at the entire SRH squad for IPL 2020 season:

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Jimmy Neesham in KXIP squad for IPL 2020

On the other hand, Jimmy Neesham’s impending appearance for the KXIP in IPL 2020 will mark his first for the franchise. He is the lone New Zealander in the KXIP IPL 2020 line-up, where he will be accompanied by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and several Indian and West Indies cricketers like captain KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, Nicholas Pooran among others. Here is a look at the entire KXIP squad for IPL 2020 season:

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel and Sheldon Cottrell.

Image credits: Kane Williamson Instagram