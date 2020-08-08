Kane Williamson Turns 30: Netizens Post Birthday Wishes For Humble SRH Star On Twitter

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is widely regarded as of the finest modern-day batsmen across the globe. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper has been a constant for the Black Caps across all formats of the game since making his debut in 2010. Kane Williamson led the New Zealand team to the finals during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he also won the Player of the Tournament award. On the Williamson birthday occasion, fans have lavished praise on the 30-year-old who will return to the fold during the IPL 2020.

Kane Williamson birthday: Fans wish SRH star on social media on his 30th birthday

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is hailed as a true gentleman of the game after his graceful acceptance of his side's boundary count defeat last in the World Cup final. The 30-year-old's humble persona and his excellence has garnered him many fans across the globe. Kane Williamson is often regarded as amongst the top four batsmen in Test cricket in the modern era, fondly coined as the Fab Four, which includes fellow IPL 2020 stars such as Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as well as England captain Joe Root. SRH led the Kane Williamson birthday wishes on Twitter, claiming the that Kiwi batsman was loved by everyone and is an extraordinary cricketer and human being.

Always smiling 😄

Loved by every cricket fan 🧡



Happy birthday to an extraordinary cricketer and human being, Kane Williamson! 🎂#HappyBirthdayKane #OrangeArmy #SRH pic.twitter.com/0YDGMXOVmn — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2020

SRH fans soon joined in on the bandwagon wishing their former skipper on his special day. A Twitterati wrote that cricket needed more people like Williamson for his down-to-earth nature and his ability to quietly to do the job without a fuss. Netizens hailed the true gentleman in Kane Williamson, with many claiming that he is one of the finest modern-day skippers. Twitterati also lavished praise on the 30-year-old for his calmness on the field and his ability to smile despite the result, with many terming him an inspiration for younger cricketers.

Happy Birthday Kane 🎉 Champion across all formats with bat and the best captain of this era 💯♥️#KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/gvwM0N8gM2 — Vrunda 22 (@Vrunda21477800) August 8, 2020

Good human being. Great leader.

So down to earth.

A true gentleman.

No doubt why Black Caps and Sunrisers play with so much dignity.

Wish you a very Happy Birthday kane.#KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/sAtvelnIcm — Ananthan ms (@ms_ananthan301) August 8, 2020

No brashness, no gloomy stares, no high headedness, no social media antics, just quietly goes about his work. Happy birthday #KaneWilliamson. The world needs more men like you. pic.twitter.com/LPkinyZ7Bp — Gopal Anand (@Gopaal_anand) August 8, 2020

Kane Williamson stats: SRH star set to return for IPL 2020.

Kane Williamson was named as SRH's captain ahead of the IPL 2018 after David Warner was suspended for the tournament. Under his leadership, SRH reached the final, bowing out to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The 30-year-old Williamson was the highest run-getter in the IPL that year, scoring a mammoth 735 runs in SRH's run to the final. In international cricket, Williamson has 34 centuries for New Zealand, a Test batting average of 50.99 and an ODI batting average of 47.48. Williamson is amongst the leading run-getters in New Zealand cricket history and is third and fifth on the run-scoring charts for Tests and ODIs respectively.

(Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com)