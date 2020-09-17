Watch IPL 2020 For Free: How To Get A Free Hotstar Subscription For IPL?

IPL 2020 is one of the biggest cricket tournaments around the world and it has numerous fans, especially in India. As soon as BCCI announced that IPL 2020 would start from September 19, 2020, fans went crazy as they were eagerly waiting for the matches to begin.

However, due to the Coronavirus dangers still lurking around in the country, many Indian fans would not be able to witness the amazement of watching cricket Live in the stadium as it is going to take place in UAE. But, you can still watch it remotely through the Star Sports TV channels and Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

This is the reason why many people are wondering about how to get free Hotstar subscription for IPL 2020. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get free Hotstar subscription for IPL 2020?

A fan can easily watch IPL on Hotstar for free. All a person needs to know is that Jio and Airtel are providing a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar through various plans for a year. This means you only need to recharge for the pack to enjoy IPL on Hotstar for free. So, keeping in mind the affection and feelings of all the IPL fans, we have listed some of the best Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio recharge plans to watch IPL free on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio cricket plan:

Jio 499 cricket plan comes with 1.5 GB data per day with validity for 56 days. The pack provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs.399 at No Extra Cost.

Best Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans

Joi 598 plan: Jio 598 prepaid plan provides validity of 56 days with high-speed data of 2GB per day. This plan also has 2000 minutes for calls to numbers of other companies along with a subscription to the Jio suite of apps. It also provides with 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs.399 at No Extra Cost and 100 SMS per day.

Jio 401 Plan: Jio 401 plan comes with 3 GB data per day with validity for 28 days. The pack provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs.399 at No Extra Cost. It also comes with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes and 100 SMS per day.



Airtel cricket plan

Airtel 41 cricket plan provides its users with a wholesome data pack of 30 GB and 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs.399 at No Extra Cost. The pack is valid for 28 days.

Best Airtel Disney+ Hotstar plans

Airtel 599 plan Airtel 599 plan comes with 2 GB data per day with validity for 56 days. The pack provides a complimentary subscription to Wynk music app and 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs.399 at No Extra Cost. It also comes with Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel 448 plan Airtel 448 plan comes with 3 GB data per day with validity for 28 days. The pack provides a complimentary subscription to Wynk music app, Airtel Xstream Premium and 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs.399 at No Extra Cost. It also comes with Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.



