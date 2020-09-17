CSK Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have perennially been one of the most successful teams in the IPL, having qualified for the playoffs in every single edition of the tournament. The CSK team schedule begins against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday as they look to avenge their 2019 final defeat. The CSK team have dominated headlines right up to the start of the IPL 2020 and doubts have been cast on the CSK squad's ability to make a mark in the IPL. Here's a look at the CSK team schedule, CSK squad, CSK past records and which CSK players could make a mark this season.
Also Read: CSK Team Schedule For Dream11 IPL 2020 Out, To Take On Mumbai Indians In Tournament Opener
The IPL 2020's relocation to UAE benefits the three-time champions the most, with captain MS Dhoni boasting a host of spin bowling options in his arsenal. The CSK team boasts of quality spinners in Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma. While Harbhajan Singh has opted out of the tournament, Dhoni could call upon the services of Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore, who could replace the veteran's economical overs in the powerplay.
Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur's variations are also set to come in handy on pitches where there is likely to be variable bounce. Deepak Chahar, who recovered from COVID-19, will be Dhoni's go-to powerplay bowler, with Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran also presenting themselves options for the CSK skipper.
CSK also have an experienced team with veterans, who had played in pressure situations in the past and delivered with aplomb. Shane Watson along with the team's spin arsenal make MS Dhoni's men still very dangerous in the competition.
Also Read: KKR Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL 2020 Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis
The most wanted piece of #yellove is back in stock just in the nick of time!😍 Check out: https://t.co/7FmhBnni6O 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu @thesouledstore pic.twitter.com/zq97GayRVM— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 15, 2020
CSK's plans for the IPL 2020 campaign were instantly derailed when vice-captain Suresh Raina opted out fo the tournament due to personal reasons. The left-hander, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has been one of the pillars of the CSK squad over the years and his absence will be a massive blow to the side. The CSK team lack left-handers who can bat in the top order, which could make it difficult for them to negate the threat of wrist spin. Among potential first XI players, only Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla are left-handed batters. Harbhajan Singh's absence could also be a massive blow. An unsettled middle order is something CSK would have to solve quickly.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Shane Watson Speechless After Receiving 'beautiful Gift' From CSK; See Picture
At the same time, there is a certain intrigue surrounding MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month. The former Indian captain hasn't played a game since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and will be the backbone of the CSK team. Dhoni batting up the order could give CSK much-needed stability. Suresh Raina's departure opens up an opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 419 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.
R Sai Kishore, who picked up by the franchise in the 2020 Auction could also make a mark for himself in spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, while Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav will hope to regain form and fitness as they try to force a return to the national side.
Some super delicious Arab dates for you! 🦁💛 #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/R5lhaRZoGk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2020
Also Read: Dream11 Pokes Fun At MS Dhoni For Finishing Matches With Sixes In New Ad; Watch Video
RELATED CONTENT
SRH team 2020 preview: Full squad list, IPL match schedule and SWOT analysis
8 mins ago
IPL 2020: Jayawardene 'confident' about Mumbai Indians' bowlers, Pandya to play 'big part'
10 mins ago
JPL T20 JAM vs BOK live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, full preview
14 mins ago
Mitchell Starc amazes netizens for not mankading Rashid in top sportsmanship act: Watch
22 mins ago
LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast game preview
47 mins ago
MI team 2020 preview: Full squad list, IPL match schedule and SWOT analysis
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR