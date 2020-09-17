CSK Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have perennially been one of the most successful teams in the IPL, having qualified for the playoffs in every single edition of the tournament. The CSK team schedule begins against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday as they look to avenge their 2019 final defeat. The CSK team have dominated headlines right up to the start of the IPL 2020 and doubts have been cast on the CSK squad's ability to make a mark in the IPL. Here's a look at the CSK team schedule, CSK squad, CSK past records and which CSK players could make a mark this season.

CSK team: Strengths of the CSK squad for IPL 2020

The IPL 2020's relocation to UAE benefits the three-time champions the most, with captain MS Dhoni boasting a host of spin bowling options in his arsenal. The CSK team boasts of quality spinners in Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma. While Harbhajan Singh has opted out of the tournament, Dhoni could call upon the services of Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore, who could replace the veteran's economical overs in the powerplay.

Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur's variations are also set to come in handy on pitches where there is likely to be variable bounce. Deepak Chahar, who recovered from COVID-19, will be Dhoni's go-to powerplay bowler, with Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran also presenting themselves options for the CSK skipper.

CSK also have an experienced team with veterans, who had played in pressure situations in the past and delivered with aplomb. Shane Watson along with the team's spin arsenal make MS Dhoni's men still very dangerous in the competition.

CSK squad: Weaknesses and threats

CSK's plans for the IPL 2020 campaign were instantly derailed when vice-captain Suresh Raina opted out fo the tournament due to personal reasons. The left-hander, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has been one of the pillars of the CSK squad over the years and his absence will be a massive blow to the side. The CSK team lack left-handers who can bat in the top order, which could make it difficult for them to negate the threat of wrist spin. Among potential first XI players, only Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla are left-handed batters. Harbhajan Singh's absence could also be a massive blow. An unsettled middle order is something CSK would have to solve quickly.

CSK squad: Opportunities

At the same time, there is a certain intrigue surrounding MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month. The former Indian captain hasn't played a game since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and will be the backbone of the CSK team. Dhoni batting up the order could give CSK much-needed stability. Suresh Raina's departure opens up an opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 419 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

R Sai Kishore, who picked up by the franchise in the 2020 Auction could also make a mark for himself in spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, while Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav will hope to regain form and fitness as they try to force a return to the national side.

CSK team schedule

CSK squad: CSK players and Best playing XI

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan.

MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan. Batsmen: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad. All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma. Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore.

Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore. Probable playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

CSK past records

2008 IPL: Reached the final, lost to Rajasthan Royals

2009 IPL: Lost in the semi-final to Royal Challengers Bangalore

2010 IPL: Lifted the IPL for the first time, defeated Mumbai Indians

2011 IPL: Retained the IPL title, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore

2012: Reached the final, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders

2013: Reached the final, lost to Mumbai Indians

2014: Reached the playoffs, lost to Kings XI Punjab in Second Qualifier

2015: Lost to Mumbai Indians in the final

2016: Suspended

2017: Suspended

2018: Won their 3rd IPL title, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad

2019: Lost to Mumbai Indians in the Final.

