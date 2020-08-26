Zaheer Khan Picks One From 'long List' Of Qualities That Make Rohit Sharma A Great Captain

Former Team India bowler Zaheer Khan has highlighted Rohit Sharma's best qualities as the skipper for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Answering a fan's question on Twitter, Zak remarked that the list of Rohit Sharma's 'best quality' as a captain is very long. Khan, who is also Mumbai Indians' bowling mentor, pin-pointed at the Mumbai lad's 'relaxed aura' around him which makes him an effective skipper.

"The best quality of Rohit as captain... well the list is very long. But to me, what really stands out is having that relaxed aura around him," Zaheer said.

“But yet, he’s a very intense and serious thinker of the game. That really shows when he makes those tactical calls on the field, in pressure situations of the match. His teammates also really believe in him. So, I think that quality I will put right up to bring out the best in each and every one of his teammates," the veteran speedster added.

Rohit Sharma, widely considered as one of the best skippers in the IPL, has led the franchise to four IPL title victories. Rohit led the team to its first-ever IPL win in 2013 when he was appointed midway through the tournament and the repeated the success in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Sharma will be back in action, leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020, commencing from September 19.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

Mumbai Indians full squad

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

