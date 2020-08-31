KXIP-owned St Lucia Zouks Praised By KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik For THIS CPL 2020 Miracle

St Lucia Zouks recently defeated Barbados Tridents by 3 runs in a low-scoring thriller. On August 30, the two teams clashed at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in the 19th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season. The CPL 2020 franchise, co-owned by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), defended a small total of 92 even without taking all 10 wickets of the Tridents batting line-up. Apparently, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is keeping updates of the CPL 2020 event as evidenced by his social media activities.

KXIP-owned St Lucia Zouks defends a modest total in CPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik in awe of KXIP-owned St Lucia Zouks’ efforts

Dinesh Karthik is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is slated to reprise his role as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper in the tournament. Interestingly, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman is also keeping CPL 2020 updates as he recently admired St Lucia Zouks’ tight bowling display against the Barbados Tridents.

A few hours after the match, Dinesh Karthik tweeted out to express his admiration for the St Lucia Zouks bowlers. He expressed his amazement by writing, “The Tridents weren’t even all out, they batted their full quota of 20 overs and still ended up getting less”. Dinesh Karthik described the match as “another T20 classic” from the CPL 2020 season and admitted that he personally loves “low scoring” contests.

Dinesh Karthik praises KXIP-owned St Lucia Zouks on Twitter

And in another t20 classic in the @CPL , 92 was defended by @Zouksonfire against @BIMTridents.



The tridents weren’t even all out , they batted their full quota of 20 overs and still ended up getting less.i personally love low scoring thrillers.well led by @darensammy88 👌🏽👌🏽 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 30, 2020

St Lucia Zouks in the CPL 2020

St Lucia Zouks are currently placed second in the CPL 2020 points table. The Darren Sammy-led side have registered five wins in seven matches. They are only behind the Trinbago Knight Riders (co-owned by KKR) in the points table as they are the only unbeaten team in CPL 2020 season so far.

KXIP in IPL 2020

St Lucia Zouks aside, the KXIP themselves are slated to engage in some T20 action in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. The KXIP squad along with their support staff is currently in the UAE and have already begun their training sessions for the impending tournament. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence on September 19 and will be played till November 10.

Image credits: CPL T20 and PTI