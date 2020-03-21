IPL 2020: KXIP Star Jimmy Neesham Has Special Request For Apple On Twitter

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. He also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms. His tweets and comments have always left his fans in stitches.

Jimmy Neesham's request to Apple

The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normalcy in living and has caused panic worldwide. All sporting events have been cancelled. People have quarantined themselves in order to protect themselves from the disease.

Everyone is maintaining social distance from each other to avoid the risk of catching the disease. But, it seems like Jimmy Neesham not only wants to socially distance himself but he also wants to socially isolate himself from the world and his latest tweet is a proof of that.

On Saturday, Jimmy Neesham was at it again as he posted a witty tweet. He asked Apple to suspend screentime for a couple of months perhaps indicating that he wants to socially isolate himself from the world. Let's take a look at Jimmy Neesham's tweet.

Hey yo @Apple , can we suspend screen time for a couple of months please thanks 👊 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 21, 2020

Jimmy Neesham reveals his favourite cricketing moments

Jimmy Neesham, who will be playing for KXIP in IPL 2020, also opened up about his favourite cricketing moments. Jimmy Neesham chose the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup against South Africa as his most favourite cricketing moment. New Zealand had won the match by 49 runs and eliminated South Africa, who were one of the favourites.

Jimmy Neesham’s second pick was the away ODI series against South Africa, having won the first two ODIs. The third choice on Jimmy Neesham's list was the Chappell-Hadlee series win against Australia in 2007 where they whitewashed them 3-0. Jimmy Neesham's next pick was the group match against Australia in Auckland in the 2015 World Cup.

Jimmy Neesham also named the Test series win in West Indies, Shane Bond’s 6-fer against the Aussies and 2019 Cricket World Cup match against West Indies in the list. Jimmy Neesham's final pick in his list of favourite cricketing moments was the semi-final against India in the 2019 World Cup.

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM