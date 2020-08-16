IPL 2020: KXIP's Top 5 Wicket-takers Of All-time Do NOT Play With The Franchise Anymore

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise is one of the 8 original franchises that took part in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2008). Despite showing a lot of promise, KXIP have failed to win an IPL title till date, coming the closest in doing so in the 2014 edition. While many have criticised Kings XI for not learning from their past mistakes in the IPL auctions over the years, the 2020 auction saw them largely revamp their squad.

Their line-up is currently fuelled with the presence of veteran Indian pacer Mohammad Shami along with newcomers like Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham and Ravi Bishnoi. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season, here is a look at five of KXIP’s highest wicket-takers of all time. Interestingly, none of their five most successful bowlers will be featuring in their IPL 2020 campaign.

Most successful KXIP bowlers of all time ahead of IPL 2020

Piyush Chawla – 84 wickets

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla began his IPL journey with KXIP in the inaugural edition of the tournament. He took field for the franchise till 2013 before shifting base to the Kolkata Knight Riders (2014-2019) and once again to Chennai Super Kings for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. During his six-year journey for KXIP that comprised of 87 matches, Piyush Chawla picked 84 wickets at an average of 26.63.

Sandeep Sharma – 71 wickets

Indian cricketer Sandeep Sharma was roped in by the KXIP management in 2013, when he was just 20 years of age. He played 56 matches for the franchise till 2017, before joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp. While he is a spot below Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Sharma is still KXIP’s leading paceman of all-time.

Axar Patel – 69 wickets

India’s spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is another spinner to feature in the elite KXIP bowling list. He represented the franchise in 73 matches between 2014 and 2018 to bag 69 wickets. Patel is now a member of the Delhi Capitals line-up for the IPL 2020 season.

Parvinder Awana – 48 wickets

Parvinder Awana is KXIP’s second most successful fast bowler of all-time. Even though he took field for the franchise in just three seasons between 2012 and 2014 (spanning 38 matches), Awana picked up 48 wickets in the process and continues to feature in their top 5 most successful bowlers to date.

Irfan Pathan – 47 wickets

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. He was one of the more prominent faces of the Yuvraj Singh-led KXIP side back in 2008. Irfan Pathan played 42 matches for his 47 wickets till 2010, when he made his final appearance for the franchise.

