IPL 2020 And India ODIs Make Pakistan Sweat As South Africa Refuse Playing 3 T20Is: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now have to wait and find a new window to host the South African team for three T20Is after Cricket South Africa (CSA) decided to call off the tour in March 2020, citing 'player workload' following the India tour next month as the reason. Pakistan are desperately trying to convince more international teams to visit the country after playing their home games in UAE in the wake of the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

South Africa tour of Pakistan

South Africa will face India in three ODIs, the last of which is on March 18, after which the PCB had intended to make them stay in Dubai, with the PSL ending on March 22, and then fly them directly to Pakistan for the three T20Is in Rawalpindi. South Africa's tour to Pakistan did face logistical challenges with CSA planning to send a security delegation to Pakistan to assess the situation.

India vs South Africa ODIs

Within five days of the last game against England, they will host Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs, stretching the last game to March 7. They have to then fly to India. With the IPL 2020 expected to begin on March 28, fitting three more T20I games in Pakistan in a span of two weeks would have made it hectic for the players. It is quite possible that Pakistan attempted to sabotage rivals India's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 competition by scooping up South African players for an international tour since India had finalized this series months ago.

SA vs Eng series

South Africa will look to clinch a win in the second T20I against England on Friday and guarantee themselves a series win at Durban. The first T20I saw South Africa snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and win the match by a single run. South Africa were restricted to 177/8 riding on Temba Bavuma and captain Quinton de Kock's quickfire knocks of 43 and 31 respectively after English skipper Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, opener Jason Roy and Morgan himself helped England gain the upper hand with solid half-centuries. In the end, youngster Lungi Ngidi bowled a solid final over where three wickets fell as the hosts registered a one-run win.

