Virat Kohli Admits To 'sore Shoulders' After Batting In RCB Nets Ahead Of IPL 2020

With the IPL 2020 just around the corner, Virat Kohli and RCB fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star back in action. The Twitter account of RCB in the meantime has provided its followers with a glimpse of their captain's batting ahead of the IPL 2020. The Bangalore-based franchise has shared several updates of Virat Kohli and co.'s training sessions where Kohli is seen having a go at the bowlers in the nets.

ALSO READ | RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Says He & AB De Villiers Are 'feeling Calm' Ahead Of IPL 2020

In a video shared by the RCB franchise, Virat Kohli spoke about the team's preparations leading up to the IPL 2020. The India captain mentioned how there were a few shoulders that were sore in the initial training sessions as the boys came back in action after a forced break of 5 months. However, he adds that the players are eventually getting to the intensity level needed for a league of this scale.

Talking about the fitness routine of the team, Kohli shared how the team is taking it slow and not pushing their bodies to an extent that it causes an injury. The 31-year-old, in the video, gave insights about the process the team underwent as they resumed their training session in the UAE.

More intense, more hungry than ever before, and more balanced, Virat Kohli speaks about his progress after two weeks of practice in the UAE ahead of Dream 11 IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/l2ovA1IgGf — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Bat With 'Helmet Cam' During RCB's Intra-squad Game: Watch

RCB schedule: BCCI releases schedule for IPL 2020

According to the recently announced RCB schedule, the RCB team will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 fixture. The franchise, however, will be missing the services of their new recruits Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe in the first week of the upcoming event. Both Australian cricketers are currently in England for a limited-overs against the hosts. Additionally, Kane Richardson, who previously represented the RCB team back in 2016, opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. Australian spinner Adam Zampa was signed in by the franchise on August 31 as a replacement for Richardson into the RCB squad.

ALSO READ | RCB Trump Rajasthan Royals In Banter Over Displaying Old Team Logos On Social Media

RCB squad for IPL

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

Virat Kohli IPL salary: The highest-paid cricketer in IPL 2020

The right-hander was just aged 19 when he was brought by the RCB. Back then, the Virat Kohli IPL salary was a modest ₹12 lakh in 2008. However, over the years, with consistent performances and passionate leadership, his value has increased tremendously. From a chubby teenager who was brought at just ₹12 lakh to being the costliest player in the IPL 2020, Virat Kohli's hard work and determination is for all to see. The Virat Kohli IPL salary is a whopping ₹17 crore now, which is 141.66 times more than his price in 2008. The Indian captain is also one of the richest athletes across the world.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Leads RCB's Salute To India's COVID-19 Warriors In Special Video: Watch

Image Source: RCB Instagram