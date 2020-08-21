Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Helps Him Pack Bags For IPL 2020 Trip In Adorable Post

The 13th edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is less than a month away and franchises have started leaving for the UAE where the tournament is going to be played this year. On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reached the UAE. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma, will depart for the UAE on Friday.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma leaves for UAE along with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira

On Friday, Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle posted a sweet picture of Rohit Sharma's daughter, Samaira. In the photo, Rohit Sharma's daughter could be seen packing her father's bags for the IPL 2020. The post garnered several reactions as fans wished Rohit Sharma for the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament.

Mumbai Indians posted another photo where Rohit Sharma is seen leaving for the UAE with wife Ritika and Samaira. The post makes it clear that Rohit Sharma is travelling to UAE along with his family. Rohit Sharma and Ritika were spotted donning PPE kits while Samaira is seen sitting on a pushchair.

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020, which is set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and skipper Rohit Sharma's performances will be key in determining how far the Mumbai-based franchise go in the IPL 2020. The Mumbai lad will look to help his franchise win their fifth IPL title and end the jinx of winning the IPL trophy only in odd years.

Recently, it was confirmed that Rohit Sharma is set to become the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- the highest sporting award of the nation after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma's name has been finalized by the National Sports Awards Committee for his incredible performance in the last 3 years, including his five centuries in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Along with Rohit Sharma, three other names -- wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddler Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu will also be conferred with the highest award on August 29.

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS INSTAGRAM