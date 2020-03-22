Mitchell McClenaghan Says He Does Not Believe He Can Don The Kiwi Jersey Once Again

Mitchell McClenaghan answered a fan's question after he had asked the New Zealand pacer whether he reckons that he will be able to represent his national team once again. McClenaghan had played his last international match for the Black Caps in May 2018. Since then, he has been playing franchise cricket all over the world. The New Zealander represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL with whom he has been a part of their three title triumphs.

'Not likely': Mitchell McClenaghan

During a recent Question & Answer session with fans on social media, a fan had asked McClenaghan whether they will ever get to see him back in the Kiwi jersey to which the left-arm speedster replied by saying that he does not think so.

Will We Ever see Mitc McClenaghan back in Kiwi jersey?#askmitch — Priyansh (°_°) (@Pricd05) March 21, 2020

Not likely — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 21, 2020

Mitchell McClenaghan has represented the Kiwis at the highest level in 48 One Day Internationals and 29 T20Is so far. The quickie will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL that was originally scheduled to get underway from March 29 but has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles al over the world.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

