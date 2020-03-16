IPL 2020: Steve Smith Reveals Favourite Indian Dish Of All Time In Instagram Q&A Session

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has been part of many Australian line-ups that has visited India for various bilateral series and International Cricket Council (ICC) events. Apart from appealing to his national duties, the cricketer is also a regular figure in Indian Premier League (IPL) and has one of the biggest fan-following in India for any foreign cricketer.

IPL 2020: Steve Smith reveals favourite Indian dish

Quite recently, Steve Smith was asked by a fan on Instagram to name his favourite Indian dish of all time. Without any second thoughts, Smith responded that his favourite Indian dish is none other than Lamb Korma. In a fun interactive session on social media with his fans, the talismanic Australian batsman responded to various other questions as well. In a similar instance, Steve Smith hilariously self-invited himself to his Rajasthan Royals teammate Riyan Parag’s house in Guwahati when he was asked if he would ever attend his residence.

IPL 2020 postponed: Steve Smith to resume Royal duties

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, Steve Smith was retained by the franchise for ₹12 crore. Smith is expected to lead the side once the IPL 2020 kicks-off on its rescheduled date of April 15. Earlier, the IPL 2020 was scheduled to commence on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delayed the T20 extravaganza by another two-and-a-half in wake of the ongoing worldwide panic caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



