IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Fans' Twitter Trend 'GoEvenThisSeason' Breaks The Internet

Mumbai Indians are statistically the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team, which has a habit of winning the trophy in alternate editions, kept the tradition alive by winning its fourth IPL trophy in 2019 after its win in 2017. One factor that is very evident between Mumbai's first trophy in 2013 and its fourth in 2019 is that the team has believed in its core members.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians mark 9 years of association with Rohit Sharma in throwback post

Mumbai Indians included Trent Boult, who was a part of the Delhi Capitals in the previous season of the T20 tournament. Boult’s inclusion has bolstered their bowling unit with the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah already in it. The Mumbai team also boasts of some Caribbean flair, having Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford and the very experienced Kieron Pollard. While most of the Mumbai Indians remained unchanged ahead of IPL 2020, the team added the likes of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile to their squad.

Mumbai Indians have won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Apart from not winning back-to-back titles, Mumbai Indians failed to deliver in the even years. Last time in 2018, they failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing quite a few games to start their journey. Rohit Sharma's men would wish to work on that.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians becomes most followed IPL team on Instagram with 4 million followers

Mumbai Indians' fans start a new trend on Twitter

Meanwhile, the fans are pretty aware of Mumbai Indians' performance in even years. Considering the same, fans have started a hashtag trend #GoEvenThisSeason on Twitter. Their fans are desperate to see their team, winning in an even year. Let's have a look at memes that are being circulated on Twitter.

2) Rohit Sharma only wins in odd years? Not in 2020 - he’s gonna #GoEvenThisSeason aap out hi Mt hona pic.twitter.com/jA4uzSQOTH — Suman (@Suman20065765) January 27, 2020

So its #GoEvenThisSeason@ImRo45 waiting to reach over the IPl trophy it yr intention be kind of that pic.twitter.com/3cf223R6ks — nishant (@nishant1888) January 27, 2020

Big test for Rohit and boys, they always failed to get the crown in even season, can they rewrite history #GoEvenThisSeason pic.twitter.com/R0iz4Ex3gg — Gowthaman (@GowthamanCSK) January 27, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Akash Ambani reveals biggest difficulty for Mumbai Indians during IPL auction

Let's advise where Rohit then group functionate of stability that also time of ipl. toughness #GoEvenThisSeason pic.twitter.com/2Wu91MD4xE — IshaN #FOLLOWBACK (@ishan1890) January 27, 2020

Rohit Sharma will have a good performance of 2020#GoEvenThisSeason pic.twitter.com/fGILc9JVEl — NEELAM SHUKLA💯💯💯💯 (@NEELAMS90598178) January 27, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL auction live updates: Mumbai Indians outbid CSK to land Nathan Coulter-Nile

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS TWITTER