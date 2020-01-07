Rohit Sharma Exudes Confidence Ahead Of The Grueling Tour Of New Zealand

Rohit Sharma has had an outstanding 2019. He had led Mumbai Indians to their record fourth IPL title, was the leading run-scorer of World Cup 2019 that followed (648 runs in nine matches) and made a successful comeback to red-ball cricket as well. Meanwhile, Sharma will also be hoping to repeat his batting heroics in 2020 and will also be aiming to play an instrumental role as India look to end their ICC title drought by winning the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later his year.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. However, it is the gruelling away series against New Zealand that the 'Hitman' feels will be more challenging.

Rohit Sharma on the away series against New Zealand

“New Zealand is not the easiest place to play cricket. Last time, we lost the Test series (0-1) but we gave a good fight. But this bowling attack of ours is completely different from what we had back then'', said Rohit Sharma.

“For me personally, it’s going to be a challenge, without a doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs,” he said. “Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it’s a lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test). But I know what to expect as I have been there the last time (2014 series in New Zealand). Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge,” he added.

India tour of New Zealand

The Virat Kohli-led side will be touring New Zealand where they are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches between January 24 to March 4, 2020. The two-match Test series will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 where India is currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

(With PTI Inputs)