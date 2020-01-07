Breakthrough? Rohit Sharma Says Shreyas Iyer Has Solved The Mystery Of The Number 4 Spot

Rohit Sharma has talked about the youngsters who can do wonders for Indian Cricket in the future and also went on to comment on that all-important number four spot which has been bothering them from the last few years. India have made a lot of experiments in the number four spot after Yuvraj Singh but the results could not be seen for a long time. However, Rohit believes that the crucial middle-order position has been sealed by young Shreyas Iyer.

Rohit Sharma on Shreyas Iyer'

“Shreyas knows that he will now bat at No.4 for years to come. He feels secure and can now execute his plans freely. The other guys will first need to make the respective spots their own. The problem is that between KL (Rahul), Rishabh, Shreyas, and Shivam, they haven’t played many matches together as a team. ”But that will happen now, and once that happens, they will get some confidence. Things are changing now. Shreyas (Iyer) is No.4 now, and he is doing pretty well. Rishabh (Pant) did well in the West Indies ODIs. Shivam (Dube) has started doing well. So, I am confident, our youngsters will step up, said Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma's upcoming challenges

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia after which the Virat Kohli-led side will be traveling to New Zealand where they are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests between January 24 to March 4, 2020.

Rohit Sharma has had an outstanding 2019. He had led Mumbai Indians to their record fourth IPL title, was the leading run-scorer of World Cup 2019 that followed (648 runs in nine matches) and made a successful comeback to red-ball cricket as well. Meanwhile, Sharma will also be hoping to repeat his batting heroics in 2020 and will also be aiming to play an instrumental role as India look to end their ICC title drought by winning the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later his year.

