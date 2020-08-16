IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Top 5 Highest Wicket-takers Of All-time Ft. Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians, with four titles, is the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise of all-time. Moreover, the Mumbai-based T20 side has also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 twice, in 2011 and 2013. As evidenced throughout the years, one of the primary reasons behind their vast success is the presence of a well-balanced bowling gallery in their line-up.

With the presence of death-over specialists like Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, opposition batsmen often find it difficult to sneak quick runs against them. Moreover, their captain Rohit Sharma has often been credited for rotating his bowlers to good effect. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season, here is a look at five of Mumbai Indians highest wicket-takers of all time.

Most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers of all time ahead of IPL 2020

Lasith Malinga – 195 wickets

The former Sri Lankan captain is expected to reprise his role as one of Mumbai Indians' leading pacemen in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He made his playing debut for the franchise in 2009. With 195 wickets across 139 matches for Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise. Moreover, he is also the most successful bowler in the history of the tournament overall.

Harbhajan Singh – 147 wickets

Just a spot below Lasith Malinga, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is the most successful Mumbai Indians spinner to date. He played 158 matches between IPL 2008 and 2017 before joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp for the 2018 season. Harbhajan Singh was part of the Mumbai Indians line-up that lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Jasprit Bumrah – 85 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013 as a 19-year-old. Today, he is their leading paceman and one of the best fast bowlers in the world. Jasprit Bumrah is third on the list of Mumbai Indians' most successful bowlers with 85 wickets from 80 matches. Like Lasith Malinga, he is also signed on to reprise his role for the franchise in the IPL 2020 season.

Mitchell McClenaghan – 71 wickets

Mumbai Indians' New Zealand import Mitchell McClenaghan is fourth on the list of their highest wicket-takers across all IPL seasons. He made his Mumbai Indians debut in 2015 and has remained associated with the franchise ever since. He picked his 71 wickets in just 56 matches.

Kieron Pollard – 66 wickets

Mumbai Indians vice-captain and star all-rounder Kieron Pollard was roped in by the franchise in 2010. A dynamite with the bat, the burly Trinidadian also chips in with timely wickets. Kieron Pollard has been asked on to bowl in 97 of his total 170 Mumbai Indians matches, through which he bagged 66 wickets.

