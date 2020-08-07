Pro Kabaddi Also Loses VIVO As Title Sponsor After IPL 2020 Fallout & India-China Feud?

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In terms of its sponsorships, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to discontinue the IPL VIVO deal. In an official statement, the BCCI revealed that the decision to discontinue the deal was “mutual” on part of the concerning parties involved.

Both the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council had been facing severe backlash for their association with VIVO, a Chinese smartphone company. The backlash comes amid the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India China standoff at the Galwan valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June.

Pro Kabaddi reportedly loses sponsors after IPL VIVO deal fallout

After the IPL VIVO deal fallout, VIVO has also reportedly pulled out of its sponsorship deal with the Pro Kabaddi League. In 2017, VIVO signed a five-year deal with the tournament's co-owners and official broadcasters, Star India valued around ₹300 crore. The deal by VIVO to become the title sponsors of Pro Kabaddi was worth ₹60 crore per year.

According to a report by The Economic Times, an official close to the deal stated that VIVO has decided to pull out as Pro Kabaddi sponsors because of the negative publicity the brand has been generating since the India China standoff at Galwan valley. The official added that VIVO has pulled out of all major Indian deals for at least this year and will be focusing on selling products through retail discounts for the time being. Another source stated that VIVO has informed about their Pro Kabaddi deal termination to Star Sports as well.

According to recent reports by InsideSport, the Pro Kabaddi League franchises are also facing troubles with the broadcasters of the tournament. The report states that Pro Kabaddi League franchises want the broadcasters, Star Sports, to auction off the tournament's media rights out in the open. It would mean that the Star India Network, who also own a majority of the share in the Mashal Sports, will not be able to have free access to the tournament’s media rights. One of the Pro Kabaddi League franchise owners said that Mashal Sports ownership by Star India is a complete conflict-of-interest issue and the team owners will not accept revenue share arrangements because of it.

IPL 2020 dates

As per the recent announcement from the teleconference meeting among the IPL Governing Council members, the IPL 2020 dates is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL 2020 dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the UAE. The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM and Pro Kabaddi Twitter